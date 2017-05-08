Automotive/Technical Videos
ago

VIDEO: How Do Brake Pads Stay Together?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel goes into the science of brake pads and the different construction methods that hold them together. Sponsored by NUCAP.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

