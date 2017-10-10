VIDEO: Brake Pull Diagnostics And Steering
Andrew Markel discusses the science of brake pulls, including common causes and what to repair when they happen. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Brake Pull Diagnostics And Steering
VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator
VIDEO: Maintaining TPMS Operation When Mounting Snow Tires
Andrew Markel discusses the science of brake pulls, including common causes and what to repair when they happen. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.