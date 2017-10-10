Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Brake Pull Diagnostics And Steering

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Brake Pull Diagnostics And Steering

VIDEO: Check The Battery When Replacing The Alternator

VIDEO: Maintaining TPMS Operation When Mounting Snow Tires

Brake Pad Wear Guide

VIDEO: Low-Oil No-Crank Condition Diagnostics

VIDEO: Brake Rotor Minimum Thickness Specification

Brake Pad Wear Guide

VIDEO: Low-Oil No-Crank Condition Diagnostics

VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics

Electronic Power Steering: Better Than Hydraulic?

Andrew Markel discusses the science of brake pulls, including common causes and what to repair when they happen. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

Show Full Article