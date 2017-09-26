VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
Andrew Markel explains how some trouble codes may be directly related to the camshaft position sensor instead of the actuator or solenoid. Sponsored by Intermotor.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics
