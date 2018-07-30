VIDEO: Can A Backup Camera Interfere With TPMS Signals?
Andrew Markel explains how the operation of a rear view camera can sometimes interfere with the TPMS signal and cause errors. Sponsored by Bartec USA.
Article courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
