VIDEO: Can A Backup Camera Interfere With TPMS Signals?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explains how the operation of a rear view camera can sometimes interfere with the TPMS signal and cause errors. Sponsored by Bartec USA.

Article courtesy Brake & Front End.

 

