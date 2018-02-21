VIDEO: Detecting Leaks With A Scan Tool?
Andrew Markel explains how a scan tool can be used to detect a leak in the exhaust manifold. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Detecting Leaks With A Scan Tool?
