VIDEO: Understanding Modern Engine Intake, Water Pump And Thermostat Gaskets

Andrew Markel discusses new gasket designs and how they are used on modern engines. Aluminum heads and plastic intake manifolds are a sealing challenge because the materials have different thermal characteristics and corrosion characteristics. The solution some auto makers chose to use was a new type of intake manifold gasket that had raised synthetic rubber silicone beads around the intake ports and coolant passages. When the intake manifold bolts are tightened down, it deforms the raised sealing beads and presses the beads tightly against the surface of the head and manifold to seal the joint. These “high tech” intake manifold gaskets were much more sophisticated (and expensive) than their predecessors, and seemed like the perfect solution for a difficult sealing job. Sponsored by MAHLE.

