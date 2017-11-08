VIDEO: Extending Fuel Pump Life
Andrew Markel discusses cleaning the fuel tank and how it can improve the life of the fuel pump. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
