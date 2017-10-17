VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles
Andrew Markel discusses the importance of factory fill, and why fluid specifications change after a car rolls off the line. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: The EVAP System: Development And Emissions Standards
VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles
VIDEO: Modern Starters And Diagnostic Hammering
VIDEO: Steering Angle Sensor Recalibration
Andrew Markel discusses the importance of factory fill, and why fluid specifications change after a car rolls off the line. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.