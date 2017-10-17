Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Factory Fill On Older Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the importance of factory fill, and why fluid specifications change after a car rolls off the line. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

