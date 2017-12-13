VIDEO: Our Favorite Rides At SEMA

Carley Hull,Editor
Carley Hull was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.
From Hot Wheels brought to life to blockbuster vehicles, the SEMA Show houses some amazing cars. In the second SEMA Show Edition of T2 Breakdown, editor Carley Hull shares some of Tomorrow’s Tech staff’s favorite vehicles at 2017 SEMA Show.