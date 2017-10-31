VIDEO: HID Modules And The Infinite Resistance
Andrew Markel discusses the HID ballast module and how the internal construction of the bulbs can render diagnosis with a voltmeter useless. Sponsored by Standard.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
