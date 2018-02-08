VIDEO: Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Experience

Carley Hull was named the editor of Tomorrow’s Tech in 2017 and joined Babcox Media in 2015 as associate editor of Tire Review. Prior to joining Tire Review, Carley interned with the Chautauquan Daily in southwestern New York. She has a bachelor’s degree in magazine journalism and a minor in writing from Kent State University.

Hunter High School in West Valley City, Utah, was the first Utah team to qualify for the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow championship, held at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

Watch the school’s team, the Hedman Hedders, on their journey to the 2017 Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Dual National Championship where they compete for the best time taking apart and reassembling an engine. Hunter High School was also named the 2017 Tomorrow’s Technician School of the Year, sponsored by WIX Filters.

