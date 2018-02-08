VIDEO: Hot Rodders Of Tomorrow Experience
Hunter High School in West Valley City, Utah, was the first Utah team to qualify for the Hot Rodders of Tomorrow championship, held at the 2017 SEMA Show in Las Vegas.
Watch the school’s team, the Hedman Hedders, on their journey to the 2017 Hot Rodders of Tomorrow Dual National Championship where they compete for the best time taking apart and reassembling an engine. Hunter High School was also named the 2017 Tomorrow’s Technician School of the Year, sponsored by WIX Filters.
Subscribe to the Tomorrow’s Technician YouTube page, here