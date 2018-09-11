Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Idle Quality On Kia Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses a recent TSB about idle quality on the Kia Sorento, and how the problem was solved at the alternator level. Sponsored by Litens.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

