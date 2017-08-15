Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: Keep Everything Synchronized On A Timing Belt Replacement Job

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel goes over three tips to keep the crank and camshaft aligned when replacing a timing belt. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

