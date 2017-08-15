VIDEO: Keep Everything Synchronized On A Timing Belt Replacement Job
Andrew Markel goes over three tips to keep the crank and camshaft aligned when replacing a timing belt. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
