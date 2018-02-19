VIDEO: Lets Talk Medium-Duty Truck Tire Spec’ing

Medium-duty applications can vary wildly — from pick up and delivery to construction and refuse tasks.

The two most important variables to consider are the specific application of the vehicle and weight considerations. Beyond that, gross vehicle weight rating and ride-height requirement, along with durability, traction and climate considerations should all be taken into account.

While tires are all round and black, they vary wildly in their construction. Take urban applications, for example, you’ll want a tire that stands up to the high-scrub, start-stop application demands. You’d want to ask a potential tire supplier about tread and sidewall durability as well as internal casing architecture.

Once you have the right tires for your trucks, you’ll want to maintain them properly.

Irregular wear is one of the most common issues, with improper air inflation being another. The air in the tire carries the load, so make sure you are inspecting tire inflation frequently as part of your driver’s daily walk around inspections. A tire pressure monitoring system coupled with an automatic inflation system can help keep your tires rolling properly.

During routine preventive maintenance, have your tires inspected by a tire professional.

Video courtesy Fleet Equipment.