Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

VIDEO: Low-Oil No-Crank Condition Diagnostics

VIDEO: The Misfire Crime Scene

VIDEO: Camshaft Position Sensor Diagnostics

VIDEO: Upper Strut Mount Replacement

Electronic Power Steering: Better Than Hydraulic?

VIDEO: Brake Rotor Minimum Thickness Specification

VIDEO: Fuel Injector Clogs And Replacement Tips

VIDEO: Fuel Pressure Sensor Diagnostics

VIDEO: Rear Brake Pads On Vehicles With Stability Control

Electronic Power Steering: Better Than Hydraulic?

Andrew Markel discusses spark plug ignition wires and what to inspect in the case of a misfire. Sponsored by Intermotor.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

Show Full Article