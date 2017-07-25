Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: Motor Mounts And EVAP Codes

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel shows how an EVAP code and a catalyst efficiency code are both related to weak motor mounts. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

