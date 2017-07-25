VIDEO: Motor Mounts And EVAP Codes
Andrew Markel shows how an EVAP code and a catalyst efficiency code are both related to weak motor mounts. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Oxygen Sensor Operation Modes
VIDEO: Motor Mounts And EVAP Codes
VIDEO: Key Fob TPMS Relearn Does Not Initiate
VIDEO: Diagnosing Undercar Noises During A Test Drive
Andrew Markel shows how an EVAP code and a catalyst efficiency code are both related to weak motor mounts. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.