VIDEO: Using The Right Oil In Toyota Vehicles
Andrew Markel stresses the importance of using 0W-20 oil in Toyota vehicles and how it improves startup time and fuel efficiency. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Using The Right Oil In Toyota Vehicles
Ford TPMS Relearn And Training Procedures
VIDEO: Three Tips To Extend Fuel Pump Service Life
VIDEO: Fuel Pump Replacement On GDI Engines
Andrew Markel stresses the importance of using 0W-20 oil in Toyota vehicles and how it improves startup time and fuel efficiency. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.