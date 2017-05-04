VIDEO: Why Is Using The OBDII Port For TPMS Relearns More Efficient?

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



Andrew Markel answers a reader question about TPMS relearn procedures and how a dedicated TPMS tool that is able to communicate with the TPMS module through the OBDII can help streamline the process. Sponsored by BARTEC USA.

Scan tools or dedicated TPMS tools that can interface through the OBDII connection can have advantages when it becomes too difficult to reprogram vehicles — even on vehicles that have key fob or DIC relearn procedures.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.