VIDEO: Overheating In The Summer Heat

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel shows how you can diagnose the overheating vehicles that will be coming to your shop in the hot weather. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

