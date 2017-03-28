Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Slow Or Lazy Oxygen Sensor Maintenance

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

Andrew Markel explains how coolant leaks and oil consumption can lead to a slow, lazy, or dead oxygen sensor. Sponsored by Robert Bosch.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

