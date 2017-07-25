VIDEO: Oxygen Sensor Operation Modes
Andrew Markel explains the difference between closed and open loop operations, and which is more efficient. Sponsored by Bosch Automotive Service Solutions.
Video courtesy Underhood Service.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Oxygen Sensor Operation Modes
