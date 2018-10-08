VIDEO: Pre-Loading Wheel Bearings Off The Vehicle
Andrew Markel discusses wheel bearings, and how the process of orbital forming is important to pre-loading bearings off the vehicle. Sponsored by FAG.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
