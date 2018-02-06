Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Probing A Wheel Speed Sensor Harness

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

Andrew Markel explains the proper way to probe a wheel speed sensor harness without damaging the insulation of the harness. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

