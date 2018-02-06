VIDEO: Probing A Wheel Speed Sensor Harness
Andrew Markel explains the proper way to probe a wheel speed sensor harness without damaging the insulation of the harness. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
