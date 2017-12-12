Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Replacing Gen 1 Wheel Bearings

Andrew Markel discusses Gen 1 wheel bearings, and how this simple wheel bearing can be the most complicated to install. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

