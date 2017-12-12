VIDEO: Replacing Gen 1 Wheel Bearings
Andrew Markel discusses Gen 1 wheel bearings, and how this simple wheel bearing can be the most complicated to install. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
