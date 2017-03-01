Automotive/Wheel Bearings
VIDEO: Seals Are Critical To Wheel Bearing Life

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the importance of the wheel bearing seal and how it withstands intense heat to increase the bearing’s life. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

