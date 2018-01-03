Automotive/Suspension
VIDEO: Selling Loaded Struts In Sets

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explains how selling loaded struts in sets can prevent air ride problems and damage in the future. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

