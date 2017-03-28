VIDEO: Sway Bar Link Noise On Nissan Vehicles
Andrew Markel explains how sway bar geometry can lead to suspension noise on modern Nissan vehicles. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
