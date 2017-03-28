Automotive/Technical Video
ago

VIDEO: Sway Bar Link Noise On Nissan Vehicles

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

View bio

Andrew Markel explains how sway bar geometry can lead to suspension noise on modern Nissan vehicles. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper To Bumper.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

