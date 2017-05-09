Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: Test Before You Touch

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel shows how Test Before You Touch can help avoid comebacks and improve customer relations by testing the sensors before performing a repair. Sponsored by Bartec USA.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

