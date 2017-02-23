Automotive/CV Axle
VIDEO: Should I Tighten An Axle Nut With An Impact?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel explains why you should hand-tighten an axle nut, and how an impact could damage the CV axle or bearing. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

