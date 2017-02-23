VIDEO: Should I Tighten An Axle Nut With An Impact?
Andrew Markel explains why you should hand-tighten an axle nut, and how an impact could damage the CV axle or bearing. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
R1234yf: Smaller Footprint, New Diagnostics
VIDEO: Should I Tighten An Axle Nut With An Impact?
Ultimate Underhood: Dry Sump Engine Oil Systems
VIDEO: Understanding Modern Engine Intake, Water Pump And Thermostat Gaskets
Andrew Markel explains why you should hand-tighten an axle nut, and how an impact could damage the CV axle or bearing. Sponsored by BCA Bearings.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.