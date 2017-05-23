Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: What Does A TPMS Sensor Transmit?

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses the most important information a TPMS sensor can transmit and how this information can assist in relearns and diagnostics. Sponsored by Standard.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

