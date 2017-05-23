VIDEO: What Does A TPMS Sensor Transmit?
Andrew Markel discusses the most important information a TPMS sensor can transmit and how this information can assist in relearns and diagnostics. Sponsored by Standard.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: What Does A TPMS Sensor Transmit?
