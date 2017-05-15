VIDEO: TPMS Signal Transmission
TPMS sensors last a long time on a vehicle because they wake up for use and sleep when not in use. How do they know? Andrew Markel explains. Sponsored by Standard.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
