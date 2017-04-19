VIDEO: Understanding Secondary Ignition Waveforms
Andrew Markel picks apart secondary ignition waveforms and how burn time can reveal the condition of a spark plug. Sponsored by DENSO.
Video courtesy ImportCar.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Diagnosing A Washer Pump With A Scan Tool
VIDEO: Understanding Secondary Ignition Waveforms
VIDEO: Transmission Fluids In Modern Vehicles
Andrew Markel picks apart secondary ignition waveforms and how burn time can reveal the condition of a spark plug. Sponsored by DENSO.
Video courtesy ImportCar.