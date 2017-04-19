Automotive/Technical Videos
VIDEO: Understanding Secondary Ignition Waveforms

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel picks apart secondary ignition waveforms and how burn time can reveal the condition of a spark plug. Sponsored by DENSO.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

