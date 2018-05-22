Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Updates On HVAC Maintenance

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel tackles HVAC maintenance, and how advances in A/C systems are increasing efficiency, and decreasing the margin of error for technicians. Sponsored by Nissan.

Video courtesy ImportCar.

