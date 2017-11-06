Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Using Airflow To Sell Cabin Air Filters

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel introduces an inexpensive tool that can assist in selling cabin air filter replacements. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

