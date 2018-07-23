VIDEO: Waking Up A TPMS Sensor
Andrew Markel discusses a procedure to “wake up” a brand new TPMS sensor and how it can often be mistaken as a malfunction. Sponsored by Bartec USA.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Waking Up A TPMS Sensor
VIDEO: Reading Timing Belt Wear Patterns
VIDEO: Stretch Belt Wear And Measurement
VIDEO: Recommending Suspension Conversion Kits
Andrew Markel discusses a procedure to “wake up” a brand new TPMS sensor and how it can often be mistaken as a malfunction. Sponsored by Bartec USA.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.