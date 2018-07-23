Automotive/Technical Video
VIDEO: Waking Up A TPMS Sensor

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel,author

Andrew Markel discusses a procedure to “wake up” a brand new TPMS sensor and how it can often be mistaken as a malfunction. Sponsored by Bartec USA.

Video courtesy Brake & Front End.

