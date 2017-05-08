VIDEO: Diagnosing And Replacing Wheel Speed Sensors
Andrew Markel goes over passive and active wheel speed sensors and shows why replacing one may be a better solution than repairing. Sponsored by Standard.
Video courtesy Brake & Front End.
Andrew Markel,author
VIDEO: Diagnosing And Replacing Wheel Speed Sensors
