VIDEO: Winter Effects On Radiators

Andrew Markel

Andrew Markel discusses how winter can be tough on radiators, and the importance of checking the radiator cap after replacement. Sponsored by Auto Value and Bumper to Bumper.

Video courtesy Underhood Service.

