Voting Kicks Off For ATEQ TPMS ‘Back To School’ Giveaway

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Voting has begun for two lucky schools to win an ATEQ VT36 TPMS Tool. ATEQ TPMS Tools and Jeff Buckley, Owner of My Father’s Shop, have collaborated together on Facebook to give away two TPMS tools to high schools, technical centers or colleges during their “Back to School” Giveaway. ATEQ and Jeff Buckley will each donate a VT36 TPMS Tool to two lucky winners.

In just two days since the voting began, there have been more than 250 submissions. The top five winning schools are as follows: (as of Tuesday, August 21 at 1:30 p.m. EST)

Okeechobee High School, 158 votes

Rolling Meadows High School, 39 votes

Genesee Career Institute, 25 votes

Waxahachie High School, 9 votes

ACTE Automotive, Canton City Schools, 8 votes

“This contest has really been an eye-opener for Jeff and our team at ATEQ. We are so excited to give back to schools, education in the automotive industry is extremely important. As you can see from the results so far, there are many schools that are in need of a TPMS tool,” said Sheila Stevens, marketing manager at ATEQ TPMS Tools. “Since TPMS has been mandated in 2007 in the United States, technicians have had to learn about how to diagnose and service TPMS. Using an essential tool like the VT36, students will begin to understand the basics of TPMS, so when they are on the field, they are able to dive in to more advanced TPMS technology. We are thrilled to see how many are interested in winning a tool for their school.”

To vote, follow the following giveaway rules:

Facebook users can vote for their favorite school using this form.

Fans must also “like” both the ATEQ TPMS Tools AND My Father’s Shop Facebook pages.

My Father’s Shop Facebook pages. Share one of the many contest posts on Facebook, in order for their vote to count.

Voting ends on Friday, August 24 at 12:00 p.m. EST. The winners will be chosen and announced on Friday afternoon on the My Father’s Shop Facebook Page via Facebook Live video.