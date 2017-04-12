WAHS Automotive Students Head To Nationals

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Wallenpaupack Area High School automotive students will compete in the National Automotive Technology Competition in New York City.

From Katie Collins’ article on The News Eagle website:

The success continues for Wallenpaupack automotive students who work hard. Yet again, for the fourth straight year, two students will travel to New York City to compete in the National Automotive Technology Competition at the Jacob Javits Center.

Seniors Logan Carney and Hunter Moser surpassed automotive students from across the state, in the Pennsylvania Automotive Association (PAA) competition and now, they will be tasked with trying to beat automotive students from across the country when they address 10 workstations that include: heating, ventilation and conditioning, aliment and suspension, engine simulator and more; each within 30 minutes as well as fixing “bugs” in a 2017 Subaru Legacy at the national competition.

