WD-40 Co. Debuts ‘Cult Classic’ WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

WD-40 Co. is debuting the WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco — a restoration build that blends old and new and highlights the many automotive uses for WD-40 Multi-Use Product and the WD-40 Specialist line — at the 2017 SEMA Show.

“The original 1966 Ford Bronco is an iconic, cult classic vehicle, and we’ve created a modern, one-of-a-kind version with the WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco,” said builder Aaron Vaccar. “WD-40 Brand is an industry icon, with a long history of supporting automotive professionals with products that help us get the job done right, and were an integral part of getting the Bronco ready for the SEMA Show.”

The WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco retains its original four-wheel drive, but gets a modern spin with its hand-built 20-inch Detroit Steel Wheels, Diode Dynamics Bi-LED round headlights and Distinctive Industries touring seats and upholstery. From its WD-40-themed matte-metallic paint, to its twin turbo V6 EcoBoost powered drivetrain, everything about the vehicle stands out.

The WD-40 Brand booth, built to look like a mechanics garage, located outdoors by South Hall, No. 62129, will include products such as Rust-Release Penetrant Spray and Superior Performance True Multi-Purpose Grease, which played important roles in the car build. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to test the WD-40 Specialist Spray & Stay Gel Lubricant and the new non-aerosol WD-40 Specialist Industrial-Strength Cleaner & Degreaser – which helped Vaccar clean and degrease tools and equipment.

The WD-40 Brand booth also will feature a variety of free WD-40 Brand products for visitors to take home, as well as a swag station, where visitors can share how they use WD-40 Brand products on social media to earn branded hats, T-shirts and more.

The WD-40/SEMA Cares Boosted Bronco will be auctioned off at Barrett-Jackson Auction Co. with proceeds benefitting SEMA Cares, Childhelp and the SEMA Memorial Scholarship Fund at a later date. Build partners include: AIRAID, AMSOIL, AutoMeter, B&M, BASF, Baumann Electronic Controls, Blood & Grease, Detroit Steel Wheel, Diode Dynamics, Flowmaster, General Tire, Grip Royal, Mishimoto, POR-15, The Club, VMS Racing and XS Power.

For more information, updates and images for the Boosted Bronco, and to learn how WD-40 Brand products were used in the build, visit WD40.com/SEMA.