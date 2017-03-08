West-MEC Automotive Technology Program Receives NATEF Accreditation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



The Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) automotive technology program has received National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) accreditation.

From an article on the Peoria Times website:

The Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) automotive technology program received elite National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF) accreditation for its program. Students also participated in the UTI Top Tech Challenge.

West-MEC is one of three certified programs in the Phoenix area that holds the NATEF accreditation.

“We are the only NATEF certified school with the category of AST (Automotive Service Technician) in the state of Arizona and we accomplished it within a year and a half of being open, something that is unheard of in the certification process. We are definitely in an elite group,” said automotive technology instructor Brady Mitchell.

Click HERE to read the entire article about the Western Maricopa Education Center (West-MEC) automotive technology program on the Peoria Times website.