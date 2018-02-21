Career/Auto Student
West Salem High School Senior Lets Nothing Hold Him Back

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

West Salem High School Senior Lets Nothing Hold Him Back

Senior Caden Kane of West Salem High School has withstood health and family issues to beat the odds for a successful future.

From Emily Pyrek ’s article on the La Crosse Tribune website:

Counselor Julie Arentz did a double take when Caden Kane walked into her office in November 2016. Recovering from an intensive surgery for a Chiari malformation, the West Salem High School junior wasn’t due back for months, but the resilient Kane has never been one to take it easy.

Throughout his high school career, Kane, now a senior, has seen obstacles pop up at every corner, from multiple medical procedures to family strife. And yet when many would crumble, Kane stood tall, showing the initiative, positivity and unrelenting work ethic that earned him the La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort Award.

“Caden’s been in a lot of tough situations, and he’s made his way through them,” said West Salem High School technology and engineering instructor Paul Liethen, who nominated Kane for the honor along with Arentz. “He’s continued to make good choices, even under the most trying circumstances.”

Click HERE to read the entire article about the high school senior at the La Crosse Tribune website.

