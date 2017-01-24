Career/Automotive Careers
ago

Western Career Prep High School Receives Award For Innovative Curriculum

Tomorrow's Technician Staff

Tomorrow's Technician Staff,

View bio

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

western-prep-500
Seniors at Western Career Prep High School complete a work-study program.

From Ryan Kryska’s article on the MLive website:

Two years ago, Western Career Prep High School decided it was going to change.

Yes, it’s still an alternative school, but its students don’t necessarily fit that stereotype, and leaders in the community are taking notice.

The school is being awarded on Thursday, Jan. 26, as the Jackson Chamber of Commerce’s 2017 Reach HIRE Award recipient.

“The work they are doing is innovative and showing results,” Chamber of Commerce President Mindy Bradish-Orta said. “The business community needs what they are doing.”

The school’s curriculum is individually based and focuses on the field each student wants to work in.

Click HERE to read the entire article about Western Career Prep High School on the MLive website.

 

