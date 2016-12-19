Weymouth High School students Michael Gilboy and William MacDonald finished in third place at the Universal Technical Institute Top Tech Challenge auto skills competition.

Michael Gilboy and William MacDonald, seniors at Weymouth High School, recently won third place at the annual Universal Technical Institute Top Tech Challenge auto skills competition hosted at the UTI campus in Norwood. They each earned a $5,000 UTI scholarship.

The skills competition brought together 45 students from across New England to test their knowledge of automotive tools, systems and repair procedures. The teams were ranked on their combined scores from a written test and four hands-on challenge stations.

“This is the first time that a team from Weymouth high school has finished in the top three at this competition,” said Weymouth High School automotive technology instructor Adam Tausevich. “Michael and William have been top students in the auto program since their freshman year and the success they’ve achieved is the result of their skill and hard work. I’m extremely proud of them.”

