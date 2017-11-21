WIN Scholarship Program Opens Applications For 2018

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.



WIN is committed to financially supporting females who demonstrate their desire to excel in the field of collision repair through the WIN Scholarship Program. Applications for the 2018 program will be accepted through Jan. 20, 2018. WIN offers scholarships that provide tuition assistance, educational opportunities and enrichment events to qualified applicants.

The program for 2018 will offer the College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Award. This scholarship is presented to students enrolled in a post-secondary collision repair technology program. Each recipient will receive a $1,000 scholarship to continue their post-secondary education in collision repair and a one-year WIN membership. Some recipients also will receive registration and travel expenses to attend the 2018 WIN Educational Conference from May 7­-9 in Indianapolis.

In addition, scholarship recipients will have the opportunity to be mentored by a member of the WIN board of directors or a 2018 recipient of the Most Influential Women (MIW) award, which also will be presented at the 2018 Educational Conference.

For scholarship requirement details and submission instructions and information on becoming a member or sponsor of WIN, visit WomensIndustryNetwork.com.