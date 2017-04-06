Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

April is National Welding Month, and to celebrate, ESAB Welding and Cutting will award one lucky person a Rebel EMP 235ic multiprocess welder and a SENTINEL A50 auto-darkening helmet as part of its National Welding Month contest. Entries will be accepted online April 1-30; to enter, visit ESAB.com/welditforward.

To pay it forward, the contest winner can nominate the school of their choice, and ESAB will award the school a Rebel 215 or Rebel 235, a welding cart and 10 SENTINEL welding helmets. The approximate retail value of the school award is $3,599, while the value of the individual prize is $2,899.

In addition to the grand prize drawn at the end of the month, ESAB is offering weekly opportunities to win swag. Visit ESAB’s Facebook page each Wednesday during April and participate in the company’s welding trivia contest. Trivia content and grand-prize winners will be announced on ESAB’s Facebook page.

Perfect for Schools

At 53 lbs. and with a 235-amp rated output at 40% duty cycle (maximum output is 250 amps/30 volts), Rebel 235 has the best power-to-weight ratio in its category. Its portability benefits users who need maximum flexibility when moving a welding machine around the shop or working in the field. For further flexibility, Rebel 235 automatically detects the correct single-phase input power from 90 to 270V. Rebel 235 comes wired with a 230V plug; users simply need to attach the supplied power adapter to connect to 120V power. Rebel 235 holds 4-, 8- or 12-in. wire spools, features dual gas ports with solenoid valves and has optional single- and dual-cylinder carts, remote amperage controls and spool guns for MIG aluminum.

Upon donning the helmet, operators will immediately notice greater comfort from SENTINEL’s A50’s Halo adjustable 5-point headgear, says the company. The ergonomic, low-profile design delivers improved weight distribution with five contact points, including a central pivot point that allows maximum head clearance while the helmet is in the up position. The additional contact points introduce approximately 500,000 different combinations of headgear settings, five times more than standard helmets typically provide. SENTINEL features a 3.93″ x 2.36″ (100 x 60mm) viewing area, an externally activated grind button, a color touchscreen control panel and a front-loading convex cover lens that comes in different color options and changes in 10 seconds.

