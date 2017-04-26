Wiregrass Automotive Tech Program Receives National Accreditation

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s automotive technology program is now accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

From an article on the Valdosta Today website:

Technology is touching every part of our lives, from smart phones to automobiles that can actually park themselves.

With increased technology and computers in our vehicles today, the need for skilled and educated automotive technicians is growing. The old image of auto technicians working in greasy auto shops is a thing of the past. With vehicles becoming more computerized, it takes skilled, trained technicians to be able to repair and keep our cars running properly.

