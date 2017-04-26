Career/National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF)
Wiregrass Automotive Tech Program Receives National Accreditation

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s automotive technology program is now accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

From an article on the Valdosta Today website:

Technology is touching every part of our lives, from smart phones to automobiles that can actually park themselves.

With increased technology and computers in our vehicles today, the need for skilled and educated automotive technicians is growing.  The old image of auto technicians working in greasy auto shops is a thing of the past.  With vehicles becoming more computerized, it takes skilled, trained technicians to be able to repair and keep our cars running properly.

Wiregrass’ Automotive Technology program was recently accredited by the National Automotive Technicians Education Foundation (NATEF).

Click HERE to read the entire article about Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s automotive tech program on the Valdosta Today website.

