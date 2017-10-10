WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2017 School Of The Year Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, is thrilled to announce the top four finalists for the 2017 School of the Year competition.

The top four are as follows:

Region 1: Suffolk County Community College, Seldon, NY

Region 2: Elizabethtown Community and Technical College, Elizabethtown, KY

Region 3: Southeast Community College, Milford, NE

Region 4: Hunter High School, West Valley City, UT

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a surprise ceremony in October and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 30.

The winning school will receive:

Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

$2,500 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear

Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit

Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

Congratulations to the top four School of the Year finalists!