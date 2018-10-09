WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2018 School Of The Year Competition

Career/#SOTY2018
In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced the top four finalists for the 2018 School of the Year competition.

The top four are as follows:

  • Region 1 (Northeast): Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut
  • Region 2 (South): Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, Florida
  • Region 3 (Midwest): North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Region 4 (West): Bonneville High School, Ogden, Utah

The top four schools will  receive a professional automotive tool set and a $250 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 29.

The winning school will receive:

  • Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors
  • $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
  • O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear
  • Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit
  • Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.

