WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2018 School Of The Year Competition

Tomorrow’s Tech (TT) delivers technical information for servicing today’s vehicles to more than 40,000 automotive students enrolled in more than 1,100 technical and vocational schools across the country.

In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced the top four finalists for the 2018 School of the Year competition.

The top four are as follows:

Region 1 (Northeast): Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut

Region 2 (South): Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, Florida

Region 3 (Midwest): North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center, Kansas City, Missouri

Region 4 (West): Bonneville High School, Ogden, Utah

The top four schools will receive a professional automotive tool set and a $250 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.

The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 29.

The winning school will receive:

Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors

$5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program

O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear

Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit

Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX

For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.