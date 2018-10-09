WIX Filters Announces Top Four Finalists For 2018 School Of The Year Competition
In conjunction with O’Reilly Auto Parts and Tomorrow’s Tech magazine, WIX Filters, a global manufacturer of filtration products, has announced the top four finalists for the 2018 School of the Year competition.
The top four are as follows:
- Region 1 (Northeast): Bullard-Havens Technical High School, Bridgeport, Connecticut
- Region 2 (South): Satellite High School, Satellite Beach, Florida
- Region 3 (Midwest): North Kansas City Schools – Career and Technical Education Center, Kansas City, Missouri
- Region 4 (West): Bonneville High School, Ogden, Utah
The top four schools will receive a professional automotive tool set and a $250 gift card from O’Reilly Auto Parts.
The winner will be selected from the four finalists, with a ceremony in November and a formal announcement during AAPEX on Oct. 29.
The winning school will receive:
- Visit by Tomorrow’s Tech staff and program sponsors
- $5,000 WIX Filters donation to the school’s program
- O’Reilly and WIX Filters gear
- Appearance by either the WIX or O’Reilly Auto Parts marketing unit
- Travel for the class instructor and a guest to Las Vegas to attend Babcox Media’s recognition dinner at AAPEX
For more information, please visit tomorrowstechnician.com/tomorrows-tech-school-of-the-year/.