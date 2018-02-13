WIX Filters Becomes Official Filter Of Stewart-Haas Racing

WIX Filters has joined Stewart-Haas Racing (SHR) as key technical partner and the team’s official filter. WIX Filters will be outfitted on all SHR racecars, with the championship-winning NASCAR team fielding four entries in the elite Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and two entries in the NASCAR XFINITY Series.

“We are thrilled to become the official filters of Stewart-Haas Racing this year,” said Jennifer Gibson, brand manager, WIX Filters. “We have a strong history with the SHR team and this partnership is a continuation of WIX’s commitment to NASCAR. We’re looking forward to adding to even more of that history as the 2018 season unfolds.”

WIX will have brand identification under the hoods of SHR’s Ford Fusions in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and its Ford Mustangs in the NASCAR XFINITY Series. This season marks SHR’s 10th anniversary, with two NASCAR Cup Series titles (2011 and 2014) and 42 races since debuting in 2009.

“WIX Filters’ involvement with Stewart-Haas Racing is more than skin deep,” said Greg Zipadelli, vice president of competition, SHR. “We use WIX Filters to help maintain our edge. Advantages in this sport are measured in thousandths of a second, and a lot can be gained by having the best filters on our racecars. Efficiency equals horsepower, and you can never have enough horsepower.”

For more information on WIX, visit wixfilters.com.